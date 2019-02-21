Speech to Text for Local brewery needs people to stop bringing in outside alcohol

jail sentences. customers could be causing some legal problems to a local brewery, by what they're bringing with them inside kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what the business wants people to know. im at little thistle brewing company, which just opened in rochester this past summer. since then it's had no problems getting people in the door, but it is having one problem with what people are bringing in with them. dawn finnie is the coáowner of little thistle. the breweryá as you could guess, only serves beer... but finnie says people having been bringing in little bottles of wine or hard liquor. finnie says they understand not everyone is a beerálover, or may even have a gluten allergy..but having outside alcohol in the tap room could lead to much bigger, legal(, we can get our liquor license taken away. and we are a small business. we can't afford to have these big fines or go without if they shut us down for bringing outside alcohol and us knowing about it, it would ruin our business. and here's why it's a legal problem. little thistle is a brewery... under minnesota state law it can only( serve beer. other businesses like forager for example is a brewápub... and is legally allowed to serve wine and spirits. live in finnie says they do try to accommodate nonábeer lovers by having lots of