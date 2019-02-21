Speech to Text for Another snowfall another clean up

these last couple of weeks have been brutal when it comes to snowfall. everyday people are having to clear the freshly fallen flakes off their cars... but now the iowa state patrol says they're cracking down on anyone who fails to clean them off fully and causes an accident.xxx natural sound doing this... natural sound over and over is getting exahusting. it's kind of tiring doing it constantly. some of us are calling for reinforcement s. natural sound or coming up with a... unique way to clean. with the shovel i felt like it would scratch my car so the broom i don't think i'll scratch it. it's bad and we still scratch it. i'm not sure. but no matter how it gets doneááyou need to get your windows free of snow. every time i go to mason for school i have cars with blowing snow coming off my windshield and it's so frustrating that's why i try to clean it off the best i can. and that's why the iowa state patrol is cracking down. if poor visibility is the reason for a crash, it's a 50 dollar ticket and 75 dollars in court cost. troopers say they still see too many snowácoated windows. the other day i wasn't working but i saw a car when you pull on the 122 and he actually had open his door to see if traffic was clear before he could pull out because the side windows are completely covered with ice. though it's been a long winter. natural sound you still need to keep your car free of snow... even if you are using a broom. i don't want snow flying off my car and i'm being liable for that for an accident. well you do have to make sure that you can see through all of your windows i will code says nothing about just letting the snow pile up on top of your car. but if all that snow in minnesota it's state law to clean off the top of your vehicle.///