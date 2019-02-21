Speech to Text for Tracking a Wintry Mess for the Weekend

storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( roads remain fairly slick this morning with areas of patchy ice so try to avoid using cruise control and use extra caution. otherwise, today is looking fairly nice with sunny skies and highs still slightly below average, in the low 20's. clouds increase this evening as we become mostly cloudy with a light wind and lows near 10 degrees tonight. friday is looking mild with partly sunny skies and highs near 30 as a southeast wind strengthens. however, this surge of warmth comes with moisture and by friday night, we are tracking a wintry mix to arrive. this type of weather will continue much of saturday with highs in the middle 30's leading to times of rain, freezing rain, snow, and sleet á pretty much the whole kitchen sink. things will really get interesting saturday night into sunday morning as the mix turns to very heavy snow and winds will likely be able to produce blizzard conditions during this time into sunday afternoon. as of now, the system is on track to bulls eye the area, however a minor shift in this track will put us out of the heavy snow but winds will be strong regardless. as an early indication, the models are calling for 6á 12" of snow. winter will tighten its grip over the area next week with more snow chances monday night and tuesday and a return to subzero lows and highs generally in