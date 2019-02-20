Speech to Text for Mohawks, local teams headed to state

i believe that we have won, i believe that we have won. the best way to describe the scene in the mohawk gymnasium... mayhem. the team punched it's ticket to the state tournament tuesday night with a 71 to 61 victory over gilbert. it feels amazing you know you work all season all offseason for this moment and now we're just hoping to go down to state and play some good games and make a run down there. but senior guard á anna lensing á knew the win wouldn't come easy. we knew from the start that it was going to be tough today but we came out we fought hard and we earned it. megan hollander says it's the continuous hard work and a tough conference schedule that will continue to shape the team for the postseason. we play a really tough schedule so there were definitely some ups and downs but i think it's really going to pay off. but coach klaahsen says the team still has some perfecting to do. i think rebounding is something that we need to do a better job of we played a smaller lineup tonight most of the game and we didn't block out as much as we needed to and there's going to be physical, strong teams down at state but you know we're going to go play our game and do what we do and take our chances. junior guard á anna deets á is positive that practice and the solid foundation in which the team's chemistry is built upon will lead them to a week of success at the wells fargo arena. we just keep on putting a ton of hours in the gym. we go hard at practice and we all want it and we're playing for each other. now the team just has one and here are the other tournament pairings... on monday á crestwood will play waukon at 6:45. and on wednesday á west hancock takes on north mahaska at five o'clock. our studentá athlete of the week is