Updates coming to RST

the city is taking some initiative á making sure our airport is up to pará especially as the city continues to grow. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is learning more about the updates.xxx on the scene today the council discussed the airports master plan which is an overview of the airports futureáand i'm learning some of the updates are muchá needed. the project is expected to cost 52ámillion dollars... but for that money á the main runway will get an extension to make room for bigger planes... pavement reconstructio ns... and landing systems for multiple runways. how's it going to be funded? well 40 million dollars will come from federal funding... and the city is hoping to get at least 7á million from the state. council member michael wojcik says there's even the thought of a park and ride system to address the growth of passengers at rását. "so it's easier for people to get to and from the airport and we can also use some of that land in bringing people into rochester. you can't be a real big city without having a transit connection to your airport" the next meetings on this master plan and updates will be in may of this year. reporting in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. and speaking of getting to and from the airport... tonight