Speech to Text for New Rochester Police Captain

it's no secret the med city continues to grow... and that expansion extends to law enforcement. tonight á rochester's city council is moving to add another leadership position to the police force. kimt news 3's isabella basco has the story. on the scene the city of rochester is getting another police captain and their focus is community involvement. the new captain will head up the crime prevention unit... community action team and oversee airport safety. steve rymer... the city administrator says the new position is needed to accommodate the city's growth. "we are the third largest city so having the chief and four captains they can provide the overall leadership really pay dividends in the future to work for our community." the position will cost the city 105á thousand dollars in 2020 but nothing in 2019. reporting in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. police chief