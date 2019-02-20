Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clearing snow out of the Cul-de-sacs

Clearing snow out of the Cul-de-sacs

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Clearing snow out of the Cul-de-sacs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester saw just over 5 inches of snow today... added to the 21 inches we've already shoveled this month. against that backdrop áááá the med city changing snow enforcement policies. residents who live in a culádeá sacs are surrounded by mountains of snow that promise to get even bigger this weekend. so the city is no longer requiring people to clear their sidewalks. seems the plows are just going to continue piling snow back onto walkways. still ááá some of us are determined to keep getting after it.xxx "well i think i need to take my car out and things like that so i think i'll be clearing it either way." the city says once the snow and ice team is finished with standard snow removal through the city, they'll focus on the over 500 culá
Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -3°
Snow may be tapering off, but winds and blowing snow will continue into the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mohawks, local teams headed to state

Image

Updates coming to RST

Image

New Rochester Police Captain

Image

Clearing snow out of the Cul-de-sacs

Image

RST Taxi license revoked

Image

Changes coming to downtown Rochester

Image

SAW: GAVIN GUNDERSON

Image

Beating the Winter Blues

Image

Helping dig out of the snow

Image

Federal Complaint Filed Against Mayo Clinic

Community Events