Speech to Text for Clearing snow out of the Cul-de-sacs

rochester saw just over 5 inches of snow today... added to the 21 inches we've already shoveled this month. against that backdrop áááá the med city changing snow enforcement policies. residents who live in a culádeá sacs are surrounded by mountains of snow that promise to get even bigger this weekend. so the city is no longer requiring people to clear their sidewalks. seems the plows are just going to continue piling snow back onto walkways. still ááá some of us are determined to keep getting after it.xxx "well i think i need to take my car out and things like that so i think i'll be clearing it either way." the city says once the snow and ice team is finished with standard snow removal through the city, they'll focus on the over 500 culá