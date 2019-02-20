Speech to Text for RST Taxi license revoked

and speaking of getting to and from the airport... tonight á rochester's city council decided to revoke the license of rását taxi... after learning the business was failing to meet multiple requirements. including... letting more than half of their drivers drive without a taxi license. city clerk anissa hollingshead (haulingáshed) was able to share some more information on the company's business practices.xxx "there was an incident at the end of december where one of their drivers was involved in an accident with another vehicle. we discovered at that time that individual driving did not hold a taxi cab license. all of the drivers are required to have licenses and he didn't." kimt news 3 reached out to the owner of rst taxi for an interview but he declined./// still to come... it's no surprise that rochester is growing! and