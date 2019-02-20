Clear
Changes coming to downtown Rochester

We're continuing to follow the changes coming as the city grows.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow changes coming to downtown rochester as the city expands... one of which á is already getting underway. a major renovation project at the wells fargo building. it includes a grand new entrance into the building á which will help connect the street to the skyway and subway systems. this project has been in the works for a couple of years. the developer explains what the project will do for the "the building is kind of old and tired and we are hoping to revamp it by reglazing the exterior of it. the second is what i just mentioned with the access of the skyway and the subway. this will really accentuate that." construction will start midá april and will cost 7 million dollars./// have you had to miss an appointment due to the onslaught of snow? if so á you're not alone. we're taking a look
