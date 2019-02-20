Speech to Text for SAW: GAVIN GUNDERSON

minnesota is known as the state of hockey. whether it's the big hits... the goals... or the cellys, it has a unique way of bringing in fans. for century's gavin gunderson, it was all about the intensity of the game. "the rush of the sport was unreal, i liked the intensity. it's not like any other sport. you're constantly out there, constantly trying to work hard for each other, no breaks." it's that intensity that shows up in games. "gavin is pretty tenacious, he's not a real big guy, he brings a tremendous amount of speed to the program which helps spread the ice out a little bit. and he's got a knack to find the puck in the back of the net." gunderson has found the back of the net more than any other player in the big nine, his 28 goals leads the conference and his 24 assists are tied for tops on the team. "the biggest thing is he likes to have fun playing hockey. and when it's time to work the kid works really hard. he's always one of the first ones on the ice and last ones to leave the ice, so just works hard day in and day out." it's been another rewarding year for the century panthers. the team sits at 20á 3 on the season, winning their second straight big nine title. after another conference championship, the junior is looking at the bigger picture. "it's a great feeling, obviously the big nine is really good accomplishmen t but our real focus is the section championship and trying to get to the state tournament." century will face owatonna in the section one double a quarterfinals on thursday at 7. in rochester, zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports.