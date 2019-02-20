Speech to Text for Beating the Winter Blues

nearly two months have passed since the shortest day of the year ááá but if the cold weather á heavy snow á and reduced sunlight of winter still have you feeling down... you're not alone. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live now with how to keep your spirits high even when the temperatures are low.xxx that's right... this stuff (snow in my hand) can provoke a wide spectrum of feelings from excitement to go sledding and play to dread and even depression. i caught up with one man who isn't letting the wintry weather get him down.xxx around this time this is not the way we get down in texas right now. beating the the winter blues is native texan fidel molina. when he moved to minnesota nearly 20áyears ago he says it was a tough time adjusting to the snow. a trick that worked for him... being surrounded by family and friends to help you our the funk. i have a nineá yearáold son. he's interested in football now so we kind of talk about football and he plays his psá 4. we all have our days when we are down... but mayo clinic says if you feel continue to feel down or you sleeping and eating patterns have changed you should see a doctor. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. for those suffering from seasonal affective disorder... mayo clinic says you can get relief thhrough light therapy... medicatioins... and or psychotherapy. be sure to consult your doctor to find out what can best help