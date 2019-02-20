Speech to Text for Helping dig out of the snow

you./// you can call it midwestern nice... some neighbors are helping one another dig out as snowfall (once more blankets our region. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with those lending a helping land.xxx here we go with another round of winter weather in north iowa and southern minnesota. and you might have to dig yourself out much like what i'm doing right here. but there are some in the community that are wanting to help one another to accomplish this task. nat of atv with snow blade shovels á snow blowers á and even front loaders are the tools in use to clear out what a winter's day of bluster has left behind. nat of shovel bob inman is clearing out not only his driveway and sidewalk á but also his neighbor's. "we just help each other out here in midland heights. always have." for inmanááá helping neighbors is just what one does. "jeanine, she's a single handicapped lady. donna á she works part time but she's single, and not handicapped, but has a hard time. she doesn't have a snow blower that can handle this big snow. so we just all help each other. that's the important part you know?" nat of shovel over in clear lake á james smith digs out fire hydrants. "it depends how deep it is, and buried it is. the last one i did all you could see was the antenna flag, couldn't see the hydrant at all." he supports his firefightersááá and this is a simple way to help. "they're a good group of guys, and i like to help them out the best i can." with yet another storm poised to hit this weekendááá everyone knows the winter ritual isn't going to be over for a while. "i'm planning on it and get them done."