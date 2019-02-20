Speech to Text for Tracking An Exiting System Before the Next One

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-5 a winter storm warning remains in effect for the entire viewing area until 6pm this evening due to a departing storm. light snow will continue to wane coming into the evening hours, ultimately coming to an end around 6pm tonight for the majority of us. this passing storm has left roads snow covered and very slick - plan for another rough evening commute. winds, gusting near 30 mph, will cause blowing snow across the region which will lower visibility and create dangerous and very slick drifts. as we dive into the overnight, clouds will gradually clear and winds will begin to die down. sunshine returns for thursday, which will help crews clear out snow before our next round of heavy snow over the weekend. a wintry mixture of snow/rain/sleet will begin to move in late friday and last through saturday before turning to all snow saturday night. temperatures will hover near the freezing point before dropping overnight saturday through sunday. to make matters worse, winds will be very strong during this time frame. heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions will persist coming into sunday. this storm has the potential to drop several more inches of wet snow. tonight: cloudy/breezy/g radual clearing overnight. lows: near 10. winds: west at 10 to 15 mph. gusts near 30 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: low to mid 20s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: increasing clouds. lows: middle teens. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. thank you sara. /