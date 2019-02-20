Speech to Text for Snow affects appointments

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lately has led to countless school and business cancellations. and you might have had to cancel appointments...li ke a trip to the doctor or dentist. medical appointments-vo-1 medical appointments-vo-3 doctor jacob peters of "family dentist tree" in rochester says the office has had some cancellations due to weather. but... it's also an an opportunity for other people to slide onto the schedule for a last-minute check-up. he says his schedule has greatly changed since he first got to work this morning. xxx medical appointments-sot-1 medical appointments-sot-2 we stay open because we have so many patients who really are going to make it happen no matter what and then there's a lot of patients who maybe didn't have an appointment that wanted one that are able to kind of fill in on these snow days. our schedules are in flux but at the end of the day we have a lot of people that show up to their appointments if you had to cancel your appointment..."f amily dentist tree" says they can usually re- schedule people within a week. but they try to see emergency situations as soon as possible. /