Speech to Text for Sled giveaway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tired of seeing the snow while others are just beginning to enjoy it. sled giveaway-vo-1 sled giveaway-vo-2 check out this footage from the sledding hill at east park in mason city where dozens of children were finally able to enjoy the slippery slopes. thanks to the hyvee drugstore - 30 chiuldren without sleds were able to join in on the fun. renae aukes from hyvee says the sleds weren't doing any good outside with spring just around the corner.xxx sled giveaway-sot-1 sled giveaway-sot-2 honestly it was just a random thought the sleds were just sitting there collecting snow we just hopped in the hyvee van and headed down to east park. while at east park - the hyvee drugstore staff gave away all 30 sleds they set out with. /