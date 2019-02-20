Speech to Text for Surf Ballroom nominated as the Best Small Venue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the surf ballroom is knonw as the last place buddy holly... ritchie valens and the big bopper played before their plane crashed on a snowy february night in 1959. but now - the venue is being recognized as one of the best small venues in the nation by the academy of country music awards. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live at the surf after talking with staff.xxx maplive:surf ballroom acm nomination clear lake, ia google earth 2018 google surf ballroom.jpg amy it is really just sinking in for those who work here. surf cma award nom-lintro-2 but with how many country acts they've had over the years - they do feel they are deserving.xxx surf acm award nom-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:surf nominated best small venue clear lake, ia what was a little shocking because we didn't know that really such a thing existed laurie lietz just learned the news this morning that the surf ballroom and museum is nominated as one of the top five best small venues in the u- s. just kind of blows your way to be in the same category as the ryman auditorium in the house of blues the surf was nominated alongside venues in nashville, anahiem, and boston--despite having a smaller population than the others--lietz says they belong on that list. surf acm award nom-mpkg-3 we stand a part in that we are kind of in the middle of nowhere really compared to some of the other venues that are on the list and i hope that means something to someone because it be really cool to win but it's just exciting to be named open the top five with the others / surf cma award nom-ltag-2 lietz says this last year - they had the most sold out shows they have ever had--but she isn't sure that is why they were nominated. live in clear lake - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / thank you brian. the a-c-m awards will be broadcast on k- i-m-t news 3 on april seventh at 7 p-m.