Speech to Text for Icicles could be a sign of a hidden danger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

them on your house... icicles. and while they look beautiful - you might not realize that they could be harmful not only to you... but your home. kimt news three's calyn thompson tells us the proper way to get rid of them.xxx icicle removal-pkg-1 icicle removal-pkgll-4 icicles are everywhere in the winter. leon egger's home is no exception. icicle removal-pkgll-6 i've got a heated garage and it's not insolated... and it melts all the snow off there and it just builds up ice. icicle removal-pkgll-7 that build up is an ice dam... one tell-tale sign that's happening? icicles. icicle removal-pkgll-5 we've had the coldest weather we've had in a long time, and the most snow we've had in a long time. so that causes lots of roof issues so. icicle removal-pkgll-11 above all roofing says this happens more often in older homes that don't have enough insolation. if not taken care of - it can cause hundreds if not thousands of dollars in damage. icicle removal-pkgll-8 it's almost human nature just to want to go like this... but i'm told you should leave it up to the professionals. icicle removal-pkgll-10 that's because you could cause more damage to your shingles. lots of times people will want to take a hammer to an ice dam to chunk off or remove it. but you don't wanna do that. we have a special steam machine that has high pressure hot water that melts the ice off. i didn't get to see that process today... but crews start by shoveling snow off the roof. if anything - the ice that hangs from homes serves as a reminder. always want to make sure you kinda keep your eyes to the sky and the roof a little bit to see what your roof is doing. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / 'above all roofing' expects even more calls this spring... once the snow melts. /