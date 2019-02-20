Clear
Getting out of the snow

One Rochester resident had to use kitty litter to get enough traction to pull into her garage.

you or someone you know today... finding yourself stuck in the snow. you might drive with a shovel in the car... but that doesn't always do the trick. traction hacks-vo-1 lowerthird2line:getting out of the snow rochester, mn cat litter is the secret ingredient for karen jones. there were some spinning tires at first... but finally success as she pulled into her garage. she says the ordeal left her a little surprised.xxx traction hacks-sot-1 lowerthird2line:karen jones rochester, mn i drove mail route and school buses for many years so i'm used to the large vehicles. so here i get in the car and then i'm stuck lowerthird2line:getting out of the snow rochester, mn the next thing she did was clean up the kitty litter to keep it out of the storm sewers and preserve water quality. / maybe
Snow may be tapering off, but winds and blowing snow will continue into the night.
