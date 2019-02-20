Clear
New Austin Police Chief sworn in

David Mikichan takes over the job,

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 4:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for New Austin Police Chief sworn in

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city of austin has a new law enforcement leader. police chief sworn in-vo-1 police chief sworn in-vo-2 david mckichan has officially been sworn in as the new police chief. he's worked for the department for more than twenty years...as a patrol officer ...detective...and most recently...capta in. he says he's looking forward to taking over the department and serving the community.xxx police chief sworn in-sot-1 police chief sworn in-sot-2 our last chief brian kreuger did a fantastic job i was his captain for eight years we have a great department so a lot of what we're just trying to do is to have some stability during the change over. mckinchan is taking over for brian krueger...who retired after serving as chief for nine years. /
Snow may be tapering off, but winds and blowing snow will continue into the night.
