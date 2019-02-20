Speech to Text for New Austin Police Chief sworn in

the city of austin has a new law enforcement leader. police chief sworn in-vo-1 police chief sworn in-vo-2 david mckichan has officially been sworn in as the new police chief. he's worked for the department for more than twenty years...as a patrol officer ...detective...and most recently...capta in. he says he's looking forward to taking over the department and serving the community.xxx police chief sworn in-sot-1 police chief sworn in-sot-2 our last chief brian kreuger did a fantastic job i was his captain for eight years we have a great department so a lot of what we're just trying to do is to have some stability during the change over. mckinchan is taking over for brian krueger...who retired after serving as chief for nine years. /