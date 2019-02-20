Clear
Snow Emergency Parking Ordinance in Austin

What you need to know to avoid getting ticketed or towed.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 4:42 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

/ this winter weather not only makes driving difficult...but it can also cause some headaches when it comes to parking. the city of austin has declared a snow emergency parking ordinance. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is finding out what this means for residents.xxx snow emergencies-llpkg-1 snow emergencies-llpkg-2 tomorrow morning cars like this will need to be off this side of the street so plows can remove the snow and make it safer to drive on. snow emergencies-llpkg-3 all this snow can make roads tough to drive on. that's why the city is order residents to remove cars from the street...so that plows can clear the snow. homeowners in the area are also doing their part. tom is out plowing sidewalks, driveways and parts of the street. he says he's going the extra mile to make sure people are safe. snow emergencies-llpkg-5 keeping ahead of the storm because we're suppose to be getting a lot more coming in later snow emergencies-llpkg-4 reporter: 8-am tomorrow cars will need to be parked on the odd number of the street..for the cars that decide not to move, they get a ticket or towed reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / there are signs posted throughout austin to let residents know when a snow emergency is in effect so they know when they need to move their
Community Events