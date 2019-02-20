Speech to Text for Tow plow giving MNDOT extra help

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage continuing coverage, as snow plows in minnesota's "district 6" work to clear the roads for your morning commute. back in december, we told you about some new equipment they're using for the first time this winter. it's caled a "tow plow." kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us now to see how it's been working. annalisa? the tow plow adds wings to a plow truck... and can let them clear two and a half lanes with one drive by. nick soma is just one of the certified drivers to operate the tow plow... he says it's so efficient he can get his routes done in about half the normal time. with the tow plow on a regular plow truck... it's a 500 thousand dollar piece of machinery. it's worked well this season, which is why soma says it's worth the money... but with 26 foot long blades... it does pose some new challenges. the hardest part is judging how far it's going to be sometimes, especially around guard rail. i mean we have lasers and mirrors on the truck, but they only do so much. another hard part?... bigger equipment means a bigger snow cloud when it drives by. soma says if you get caught in a snow cloud behind one of these things, and you cant see, just slow down. live in rochester, annalisa pardo,