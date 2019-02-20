Speech to Text for Sen. Grassley visits Hampton

á senator chuck grassley is back in iowa... and is taking time to meet with constiutents in hampton. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spent his morning with iowa's senior senator.xxx on the scene it was a packed room at the franklin county courthouse... as constituents gathered to speak with senator chuck grassley. john perkins and cindy dirksen hoped to speak to the senator about gun control. "if there's a crime committed with a gun, and it's a criminal, they should be charged as such, but as a legal gun owner, you shouldn't have to go through all this stuff to own a firearm." but the big story is president trump's declaration of a national emergency in order to get necessary funding for a southern border wall. john and cindy say it (is necessary... and they support the president. "he's had to fight his party, he's had to fight the other party. it's hard to get actual results when you're fighting the people that should be thinking the same way you are." but not everyone agrees. catherine crooks opposes the president's actions. "i'd like to see common sense immigration reform, a way to deal with immigrants that are already here, have been living here for many years, contributing to society for many years, as well as a path for those who want to become citizens." catherine says she does appreciate the time the senator took to visit with constituents. in hampton á alex jirgens á