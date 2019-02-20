Speech to Text for Kicks for Kindness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dollars./// it's a story you'll only see on kimt news 3. two rochester organizations are coming together to spread some kindness to underá priveleged families. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the exclusive.xxx on the scene this week is random acts of kindness week, and cake, caring acts of kindness everywhere is putting themselves in other peoples shoes. "if you start crying, i'm going to cry. alright, here we go." danielle teal with cake, and the barber shop guys wanted to have a shoe donation drive... but didn't have the time to pull it together for this special weekáso they decided on doing free haircuts instead. "then a surprise happened. i got a message from a friend that said i have money to give you for whatever you think would be good for random acts of kindness week." danielle knew just how to spend that 2 hundred dollar donation. "we have goodies to help the shoe cause... oh man thank you thank you! wow! thank you guys oh my goodness." these 8 pairs of shoes will soon be protecting the feet of rochester's children. "when i tell you god is good, god is really good." so not only will they be flaunting their hair in style, they'll be stepping in style. "they're going to be so proud wearing them too." because as the saying goes, in a world where anyone can be anything, why not be kind? "that is the special ingredient when it comes to kindness is that it brings people together from every walk of life, there are no barriers." in rochester... "i'm sooooo excited!" brooke mckivergan... there will be a shoe drive coming up á but they're still working out the details on there will be a shoe drive coming up á but they're still working out the details on that. stay with kimt as we keep up with these kicks that are spreading kindness./// just ahead