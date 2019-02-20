Clear
Changes to "Community Focus Team"

The name will be changing, among other things.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Changes to "Community Focus Team"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage we're continuing to follow efforts to achieve equity in rochester public schools... back in february of 20á 16 á the office of civil rights determined students of color in rochester public schools were being unfairly disciplined. in response á the district formed a "community focus team". but just last year á the department of human rights revealed racial disparities and discipline problems tonight á another step toward correcting the problem. the previously mentioned "community focus team" is thinking about changing it's name. it would become the rápá s racial equity advisory team. the reason for the move? to better reflect the team's purpose. but that's not the only change that could be coming. some ideas include community engagement improvements á continuing to grow student participation á and creating more of an online presense. one parent and member of the team says this has been no easy feat.xxx "i see here an opportunity for us to take the issue of racism and how it manifests itself in our public schools seriously and to move the needle one way at least incrementally." the school board will make a decision on the name change at the next school board meeting.
