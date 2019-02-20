Speech to Text for Seneca sold; the Corn Cob Tower lives!

develops./// developing story new developments tonight in the fate of an iconic piece of rochester. the property that surrounds the cornácob water tower has officially been sold. it sits on the former seneca canning facility... and in the past á seneca foods argued against the heritage preservation commission's recommendatio ns to deem the tower as a historical landmark. now... olmsted county has purchased the 11 acre parcel. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out what that means for the future of not only the corn cob... but the rest of the land. isabella? live katie and george á for the price of 5á pointá6 million dollars.... the county board of commissioners approved the purchase of seneca foods in a 5 to 2 vote. of course one of the first questions they were quick to answer... what will happen to the corn cob tower? "that corn cob will not be going down." county board chair jim bier assures the community the ioconic tower will continue to overlook graham park. in fact áá the board has plans to make the property it sits on a mobility hub and a venue for agriculture... sports and community events. "i think there will be some business opportunities that will present themselves." john kruesel is all about preserving the corn tower. he also has ideas for making the mobility hub more appealing to residents. "the mobility hub as i see it would be a nice transfer hub of using possibly a trolley that's on the rail lines to bring people to this destination not for parking but bring it for the sports events the skating events." what he's most excited about, though, is a guiding light for rochester will remain. "i'm thrilled about that knowing a landmark that is so iconic will be there in the future to guide people there." as for bier? he's not just dwelling on the past... but thinking about the future. "you look back 20 years and people think it was a very wise decision." bier says a critical part of the mobility hub will be to get people out of their cars and get them downtown. whether they use railroads... trolleys or buses. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella... the land the county purchased is approximately 11 acres./// continuing coverage we're continuing to follow efforts to achieve equity in rochester public schools...