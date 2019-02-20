Speech to Text for Governor passes education bills

iowa governor kim reynolds approved not one education bill today á but two. and it's something that's giving local superintedents and educators a little enouragement. osage schools elementary principal says the governor's move to increase the per pupil funding by more than two percent helps in a number of ways. the school is going through its budget period now á and going forward school administrators will know how much money schools will get. reynolds also signed a bill for eight million dollars earmarked to help rural schools with transportatio districts aren't really able to control the size of their district mileage that the buses have a travel etc. so in that sense the money that's being afforded to schools now levels that playing field for all schools adams says the extra money from the first bill will go towards initiatives they have been focusing on, including stem.///