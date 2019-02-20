Speech to Text for Prep basketball scores from Tuesday; Mason City punches state ticket

hancock girls basketball teams have already punched their tickets to the state tournament á and tonight it was mason city's chance to clinch a bid. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á was there to catch all of the action á kaleb??? studio 3 hey good evening guys á it was a big matchup tonight between the mohawks and gilbert... with an electric atmoshphere. we start in the third quarter á megan meyer á no good from three but anna lensing scraps for the ball and gets the reverse of the glass to fall. then the cross court pass over to anna deets á she drills the three for mason city. but gilbert makes a comeback á ava hawthrone á pulls up for another triple. but it's not enough of a comeback á meyer goes coast to coast á lay's this one in dropping 27 tonight to become the program's career leading scorer. and mason city is head to the wells next week with tonight's 71 to 61 victory.xxx yeah it feels amazing you know you work all season all offáseason for this moment and now we're just hoping to go down to state and play some good games and make a run down there. i'm going to have to give a lot of credit to my teammates you know you can't score without getting good passes so i've been blessed to play under amazing coaches and alongside some really good players. /// switching over to districts á rockford hosting turkey valley. first quarter á rockford's max rooney with the trifecta and he áis á feeling it. garrett kurtenbach á too hard on the three á but eli reicks is in the right place at the right time. then matthew schubert á towering over the defense at sixáeight á the rebound and the putback for the warriors. and rockford advances to play janesville on thursday in new hampton with tonight's 60 to 53 win. in studio three á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three sports. zach á over to you. thank you kaleb, we've got hoops tonight. it starts with another rochester rivalry. jack fisher and the panthers on the road at john marshall. this game was all jm matthew hurt with the block on fisher and then on the other end, the big fella throws it down, rockets up early in the first. the tallest kid on the floor, just lob it up to him. that's what they do and hurt delivers with the basket and the foul. it's time for some others to get involved, cole dyer through the lane and he gets the layup to rim around the bowl its good. the alley oop, hurt to lincoln meister. john marshall goes on to win 72 to mayo hosting mankato east, spartans down 4 at the break mason madsen will help out the cause with the lefty shot. the courgars played some good basketball tonight, jax madsen hits the baseline triple as máe holds the lead. calvin dixon for mayo with the lob to mason madsen who knocks down the three from way down town. but mankato east would pull away in the second half. there's jax madsen again who buries the three pointer. the cougars win this one 81 to 60 over