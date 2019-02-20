Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Welcome Baby Duke

KIMT News 3's Katie Huinker and her husband are welcoming a new member to the family.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Welcome Baby Duke

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

before we go to break... we have a very special welcome to announce. there's a new member of the kimt news 3 family. kimt news 3's katie huinker and her husband welcomed baby duke duwayne into the world yesterday morning. coming in at a hearty 8 pounds and one ounce... measuring 20 inches long. baby and mama are both doing fine. welcome to the family baby duke./// rochester is getting bigger á and greener! up ahead á a new program is helping business owners go green on the energy front. ((((take live wx tease((() your full stormteam 3 weather forecast
Mason City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Tracking snow, snow, and yes...more snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Grassley visits Hampton

Image

Kicks for Kindness

Image

Changes to "Community Focus Team"

Image

Seneca sold; the Corn Cob Tower lives!

Image

Governor passes education bills

Image

Prep basketball scores from Tuesday; Mason City punches state ticket

Image

Welcome Baby Duke

Image

Company chosen for second stage

Image

Kuhn memorial near fundraising goal

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow to Impact the AM Commute

Community Events