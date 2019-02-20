Clear
Company chosen for second stage

A company is selected for the second stage of the River City Renaissance Project.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Company chosen for second stage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

developing story another developing story tonight... moving forward with the river city renaissance project. the mason city city council is taking another step toward making the mulitpurpose arena a reality. the council voted for dean snyder of clear lake to start the second portion of the project. they will be in charge of underground plumming á steel and concrete work. dean snyder says the cost will come out to nearly five million
