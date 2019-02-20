Clear
Kuhn memorial near fundraising goal

A memorial for a Mason City man is nearing it's goal.

a memorial to honor a former mason city councilman could be installed in the city's library as early as this spring. alex kuhn died in 20á16... and now á his family has announced that over 44á thousand of the 52á thousand dollars needed for the lifeá size bronze statue has been raised. it will also include a 6á foot bench for adults to sit on and read to children. 502 individuals and businesses have contributed to the project so far. if you'd like to donate á we have a link attached to this story on kimt dotácom
