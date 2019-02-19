Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking Heavy Snow to Impact the AM Commute

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 7:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 7:39 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking Heavy Snow to Impact the AM Commute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

blowers handy... another doozy of a winter storm is on it's way. kimt storm team meteorologist sara knox is tracking the impending snowfall. a winter storm warning remains in effect for the entire viewing area until 6pm tomorrow evening due to approaching snow storm looking to drop a widespread 6á8" of snow across the area. the system will move in overnight tonight with some of the heaviest snow expected during the morning commute. temperatures will also begin to rise overnight as the system moves in with highs topping off in the upper 20s. winds will also begin to pick up alongside the system, with gusts approaching 25 mph. this will cause blowing snow and decreased visibility. sun will return for thursday, which will help crews clear off roadways in time for another round of heavy snow over the weekend. our next big system moves in overnight friday into saturday and looks to last through sunday evening. this storm has the potential to bring several more inches of snow, as well as a wintry mixture of rain/sleet/sno w through saturday. be sure to stick with the stormteam for the latest. tonight: increasing clouds/ overnight snow. lows: middle teens and rising. winds: east southeast at 5 to 15 mph. wednesday: moderate to heavy snow early/snow ending 2á5pm highs: upper 20s. winds: southwest at 10 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph.
Tracking snow, snow, and yes...more snow.
