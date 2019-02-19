Speech to Text for Top of Iowa Conference names girl's basketball all-conference teams

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the top of iowa conference released it's girls basketball all conference teams today. the first team all east team consists of a lot of green and red. representing the knights it's kayla thompson. dani johnson and rylie olson of osage, morgan thieman of rockford. jaydn and hali anderson of st. ansgar and emily capsers of west fork was named to the team. and in the west, kaylyn meyers of bishop garrigan leads us off. kelsey cook of fác, jayden frank of gáháv. katelin adams and chloe lofstrom of north iowa and north union respectivley make the cut. and a couple of eagles as amanda chizek and rachel leerar made the first team. we'll have a full list of both teams on our website in the sports section./// still ahead