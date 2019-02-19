Clear
Rochester Going Green

Rochester begins energy bench marking program

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

rochester is taking steps towards becoming even more sustainable in energy use as the city continues to grow. business and building owners are gathering to kick off rochester's energy benchmarking program. benchmarking is a way to look at a buildings energy usage, and water performance... and compare to other buildings in the area and figure out ways to save energyáand of course, money. a rochester resident says that's one of the best parts of this program.xxx "as we grow, were going to have to make a lot of projections about where we spend our money and as taxpayers, we are also rate payers to the utility so every dollar they don't have to spend on energy because we have conserved it is a really good thing." if you're a building owner and would like to jump in on this program there will be a 'help session' on april 24th at city hall from 8 to noon./// the top of iowa conference named its girls basketball
