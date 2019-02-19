Clear
Golden Apple Award

Mr. Reynolds is our latest honoree

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

so./// it's time now to recognize a local teacher whose good influence is reaching beyond the classroom. kimt news three's annalise johnson introduces us to this week's kimt news 3 golden apple award winner.xxx he's a teacher who sets a good example for his students inside and outside the classroom. let's go inside and congratulate mr. reynolds. "i nominated you for a golden apple award and guess who won?" sophomore sharon arett nominated her history teacher vince reynolds for the golden apple award. "he's just a great teacher because he engages not only his students, but the entire community around him." "the backside of mt. vernon." mr. reynolds plans and leads a biá annual class trip to washington dc á is a boy scout leader á a us marine á a track coach á volunteer firefighter á and is involved in toys for tots. it's his involvement that earned him the golden apple. "it makes me feel like i should work harder to be a part of my community and someone like him i mean he's an honorable person." he hopes his efforts set a positive example and encourage his students to get involved in their communities. "i try to instill that sense of americanism and pride in their community in my boy scouts. when i'm coaching track and field, obviously i want my kids, yeah they're here in the crowd right now, i want them to be better athletes but also just good human beings." he's taught at hayfield for 22 years á and clearly loves both his students and the stuff he teaches them. "i love history, i love watching kids, their face light up when they understand something or when they really think deeply about a question, just really gets me going." "he's just a great person." in hayfield, annalise johnson, kimt news 3. congratulatio ns to mr. reynolds. if you want to
