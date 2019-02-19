Speech to Text for Lourdes girls hockey aims for state title

they already have a section championship and now they're looking for more. kimt news 3 sports' zach gilleland joins us now and zach, it's been a busy couple of weeks for lourdes.xxx that it has and it's been an eventful one too. the lourdes girls hockey team is heading to the state tournament for the first time in more than a decade and i had the chance to speak with them yesterday about their journey to the xcel center. goal after goal... win after win. this season is special for the lourdes girls hockey team. after several snow days and cancelled practices, it made it even more sweet when the team won the section 1áa championship. senior captain allie ratzloff remembers the frenzy on the ice. "we were wanting to be out on the ice when the buzzer rang, we made sure that happened. we were the first ones to huge corrinn, seeing everyone else out there, it was such an awesome feeling." the eagles dominated faribault in the section title game, knocking home seven goals. after losing that game last season, senior clara billings said that loss put a little fire in the team. "coming off of last season being the runner up, taking second place we all had something to prove. we wanted to get revenge and i think we surely did that." now the team heads to the state tournament for the first time since 2006. after years of coáoping with other teams in the rochester area, lourdes gets to head to state under their own purple and gold. "lourdes never had a program on their own and having embraced it, finally to have our own program for lourdes girls to wear their colors means a lot to them." the stage is set. on wednesday at the xcell center in st. paul, the five seeded eagles will play proctor hermantown. playing on such a big stage, understandabl y, some nerves can kick in. "i think the nerves are always there no matter who we're playing or where we're playing and knowing that we're gonna be a such a big stage in front of a lot of people that a lot of nerves will be there. i think if we overcome those nerves and just play hard it'll work out for us." in what could be their last game this year, billings has one message to her team. "just leave it all on the