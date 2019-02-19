Speech to Text for Planting trees for a purpose

an annual program in mower county looks to create a greener community. that's right. the soil and water conservation district is selling trees... from red pine to bitternut hickory. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox has our story á in austin. if you were to drive on the highway and you see a row of trees... there's a reason for that. not only are there environmental benefits from planting trees... but they also serve a practical purpose. vo:a purpose larry callahan knows too well. he owns over 50áarces of land near the iowa border and he tells me that he's purchased trees from the mower soil and water conservation district for years. he says when you own land, sometimes you have to be creative. high winds and cold air can devastate livestock. instead of building a barrier to keep the frigid wind and snow from his property he went for a more environmentall y friendly approach. it'll help protect and keep the building warmer just all around good for the pheasants, turkeys and everything else. reporting in austin jeremiah wilcox kimt if you're intersted in ordering any trees á you have until