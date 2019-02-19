Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Planting trees for a purpose

An annual program in Mower County looks to create a greener community.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Planting trees for a purpose

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an annual program in mower county looks to create a greener community. that's right. the soil and water conservation district is selling trees... from red pine to bitternut hickory. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox has our story á in austin. if you were to drive on the highway and you see a row of trees... there's a reason for that. not only are there environmental benefits from planting trees... but they also serve a practical purpose. vo:a purpose larry callahan knows too well. he owns over 50áarces of land near the iowa border and he tells me that he's purchased trees from the mower soil and water conservation district for years. he says when you own land, sometimes you have to be creative. high winds and cold air can devastate livestock. instead of building a barrier to keep the frigid wind and snow from his property he went for a more environmentall y friendly approach. it'll help protect and keep the building warmer just all around good for the pheasants, turkeys and everything else. reporting in austin jeremiah wilcox kimt if you're intersted in ordering any trees á you have until
Mason City
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Tracking snow, snow, and yes...more snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Top of Iowa Conference names girl's basketball all-conference teams

Image

Rochester Going Green

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Lourdes girls hockey aims for state title

Image

Planting trees for a purpose

Image

Shoppers stock up on last-minute supplies

Image

'Freedom Writers' author visits students in north Iowa

Image

Minnesota Gov. proposes new budget

Image

2 UNI students killed in a crash

Image

Public works crews gear up to tackle another snow storm

Community Events