Speech to Text for Shoppers stock up on last-minute supplies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when snow is coming - it never hurts to be prepared. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out if shoppers are flocking to grocery stores - hoping to fill their pantries before the snow hits.xxx shoveling and heart attacks-pkgll-1 stocking up at store-pkgll-2 here at natural grocers - i'm finding out if shoppers are preparing for the snowstorm. stocking up at store-pkgll-5 eggs - bread - and milk. three essentials shoppers snag when they don't know when they'll be able to get back to the store again. "we live in minnesnowta, right?" katie layden says she isn't worried about having enough food tomorrow - because she always keeps her pantry full. stocking up at store-pkgll-3 "i usually try not to run out. with 3 kids at home, we try not to run out very often." stocking up at store-pkgll-6 "not too concerned about it. i live in a small town so i usually can get around." sandi reinhart tells me even when the snow hits - she's able to get to the store if there's something she needs. stocking up at store-pkgll-4 "no problem. its usually not a problem. i have a four wheel drive vehicle so i can usually get around wherever they need to go." stocking up at store-pkgll-7 katie and sandi aren't concerned about getting their fridges full and shelves stocked... but there are other things they always make sure they have on hand when snow is coming. "i keep extra supplies in my vehicle. i have a shovel and extra blankets and hats gloves in my vehicle so i'm pretty set." katie says she always has not only food - but salt for her sidewalk and other snow essentials. "we always make sure we have that on our list at the grocery store or wherever we need to get that stuff. absolutely." stocking up at store-pkgll-8 direct energy recommends putting these 4 items on your last minute shopping list before a snow storm hits. eggs, bread, fresh fruits and vegetables, and baking essentials to help keep your home cozy if youre snowed in. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / keeping nonperishable items in your pantry is a good idea just in case you get snowed in or lose power long enough for the food in your fridge to go