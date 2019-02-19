Speech to Text for 'Freedom Writers' author visits students in north Iowa

california teacher who's story was turned into a movie spoke with college and high school students in forest city today. freedom writer-vo-1 lowerthird2line:'freedom writers' author speaks to students forest city, ia erin gruwell was teaching in los angeles in the 19-90s... and her students became known as the freedom writers. they wrote about their troubles in journals... which later became a book that was turned into a film in 2007. today - gruwell is sharing not only the experience - but also their story of tolerance - hope and how the power of storytelling can change the world. she hopes that the students she speaks to will go on to tell stories of their own.xxx freedom writer-sot-1 lowerthird2line:erin gruwell author, the freedom writers diary "our hope is that they see the movie, they're inspired to go back not only to read the book, but to write their own. everyone has a story to write and a story to tell, so that's what our hope is is that movies and books are the launching pad for someone to write their own." gruwell also spoke with students at luther college in decorah this afternoon. / later