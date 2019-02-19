Clear
Minnesota Gov. proposes new budget

Gov. Walz says his budget will highlight the importance of education, health care, and community prosperity.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Minnesota Gov. proposes new budget

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tim walz proposed a 49 billion dollar budget today. the two-year budget will focus on education... health care... and community prosperity. walz budget-vo-1 lowerthird2line:first budget proposal for gov. walz st. paul, mn besides a 440 million dollar tax relief for minnesotans... it includes a 20-cent hike in the state's gas tax. the governor says that money will go right toward minnesota's roads and bridges.xxx walz budget-sot-1 we're very very clear about what this money is going to be used for, nothing is more dedicated in a budget than the gas tax to the highway trust fund and where it goes to building roads and bridges. republican legislative leaders say their caucuses won't accept the tax increases that the governor has proposed - given the state's projected budget surplus. /
