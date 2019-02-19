Clear
2 UNI students killed in a crash

The college seniors were killed when their car collided with a semi.

of northern iowa students with ties to our area died after their car crashed into a semi. 2 uni students killed-vo-1 2 uni students killed-grx-3 the grundy county sheriff's office says the accident happened around 12:30 sunday afternoon on iowa highway 14 near the town of conrad. deputies say 21- year- old justin kime of stewarville was northbound when he lost control on the snow- and ice- covered road. the car crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming semi. kime and his passenger - 21- year-old tristian marlow - who has family living in mason city - were both killed. both men were seniors at u-n-i. the accident is now under investigation. /
