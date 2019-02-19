Speech to Text for Public works crews gear up to tackle another snow storm

in rochester - crews at the public works department are already gearing up for the snow. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in rochester - where crews are making sure the roads stay clear.xxx farm and snow-lintro-3 that's right amy and katie...i'm here in rochester near silver lake park. this is a huge lot designated to store the snow that comes off of city streets.xxx farm and snow-pkg-1 farm and snow-pkg-2 vo: record breaking snow for the month of february and we're not done yet. sot: it just keeps coming vo:over 20- inches of snow for this month...leaving wisconsin natives sue newago and mary defoe yearning for warmer weataher. farm and snow-pkg-3 it's cold and it's snowy and we're ready for some warm weather but we probably still got about six or eight weeks of cold and snow farm and snow-pkg-4 vo:they're bundled up today to attend appointments at mayo clinic. and they're afraid the snow will extend their visit for more than they would like. sot: we're not going to be able to leave tomorrow because of snow...snow! vo:so they have no other choice but to... sot: stay an extra day at least. vo: but with more snow coming where does the city take the extra snow? if you were to drive on 7th street you'd probably seen a growing mountain. near silver lake park. farm and snow-pkg-5 typically truck it out after snowfall in access of two inches. farm and snow-pkg-6 vo:to prevent this area from filling up...they have new technology to create a mountainous view. sot: newer equiptment a big snow blower that can stack it up higher that allows us more capacity. vo: as crews work to clear the streets and fill this area with snow. sue and mary are done with the winter. sot: it'll be snow or it'll be 50 below then snow again. this is getting too old. / farm and snow-ltag-2 dan says if you want to help make sure the roads are clear - avoid parking on the street. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. public works crews will be out wednesday night into thursday morning removing snow. / an