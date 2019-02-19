Speech to Text for What to do with all the snow

/ snow storm after snow storm--the piles are starting to stack up. and that's leaving people wondering what to do with all the snow. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is finding out-- he joins us now live.xxx ed funding-lintro-2 amy katie look at the size of these mounds-- xxxxxxx and we have more on the way.xxx where to put snow-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:where to put all the snow mason city, ia we're getting pretty full out here deann waitek owns ames photo portrait and imaging on north federal in mason city and you can see the snow is starting to pile up. where to put snow-mpkg-3 hopefully don't have to pay to have it hauled away where to put snow-mpkg-5 the pile is blocking parking spots in front of the small business. and she's not alone--the mounds in front of peoples homes are growing and growing and more people are having to call snow removal companies to take it all away. natural sound so they can start all over when we get more overnight. where to put snow-mpkg-4 it's piling up so fast the last couple of storms have been fairly significant so yeah i mean it does seem a little bit more than normal but maybe that's just because it's happening in the last month or so where to put snow-mpkg-6 deann says she's had to have her piles moved in the past and it only costs around 90 dollars, but... you never like to spend more money than you have to and that kind of thing but you know it happens you got to do what you gotta do / / ed funding-ltag-2 deann's holding out hope--i think a lot of us are at this point. city leaders say they aren't running out of room themselves--tre vor says they just take it all back to the shop on south federal. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. currently mason city has seen around 11 inches of snow this month.