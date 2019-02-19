Speech to Text for MnDOT gets ready for the next snow system

snow on the way - mn-dot is gearing up for what's expected to be a long day clearing the roads. kimt news 3's calyn thompson spent the day talking with those in charge of snow removal. she joins us now live in storm tracker 3... to show us how timing can be everything.xxx mndot treating roads-lvo-2 amy and katie - we're driving down highway 52 in rochester. stormtracker bug: let's give you a look here... i'm told highway 52 sees 60- thousand cars a day. and traffic - especially during rush hour - can make a difference. mndot treating roads-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:mndot preparing for next snow system rochester, mn i spoke with the maintenance supervisor at minn-dot in rochester today. he tells me these plows are in the garage ready to head out at midnight tonight... and that the late timing of the system is actually beneficial to them.xxx mndot treating roads-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:robert langanki maintenance supervisor, mndot if it's gonna happen around one or two in the morning it's minimal traffic. it gives the operator a little bit more freedom, being able to concentrate on what he's doing on pushing the snow out of the roadway. it doesn't also the traffic isn't packing it down to the road surface too. mndot treating roads-lsot-3 crews are waiting to put materials on the road... in order to not be wasteful. i'm told the effectiveness of the salt really depends on the temps. if it's too cold - it doesn't work too well. reporting live in storm tracker 3, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. /