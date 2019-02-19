Speech to Text for Tracking More Snow and a Wintry Mess for Tonight and Wednesday

today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( fog and cold temperatures will dominate this morning with variable conditions depending on the hyper local conditions. some areas will see dense fog, especially to the south and west and temperatures could fall to the double digits below zero in spots. plan on reduced visibility in areas for the morning commute and bundle up! we will see more sun today but clouds will be on the increase this afternoon bringing yet another snow system by late tonight. this will be very similar to the weekend snow storm as it will move in from the south into north iowa around midnight and gradually take over the entire area with light to moderate snow. that snow will be steady through wednesday afternoon. most will see 4á 6" of snow with spots up to 8" locally. it will be a heavier snow with temperatures rising to the upper 20's by wednesday. expect travel delays á especially for the morning commute á with delays likely. thursday the skies will clear with highs in the low 20's. we turn mild again by the end of the week with the chance for mid 30's on saturday. unfortunately, this surge of warmth will come with moisture where we can see anything from snow friday night to ice/snow/rain on saturday to very heavy snow on sunday. this has the potential to be a very significant system. plan ahead on this one. today: partly cloudy/increas ing pm clouds. highs: upper teens. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: snow arrives around midnight/light to moderate snow. lows: middle teens and rising. winds: east southeast at 10 to 20 mph. wednesday: snow continues/endi ng in the afternoon. highs: upper 20's. winds: thanks brandon. with already high snow banks,