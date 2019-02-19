Speech to Text for Racial disparities in Rochester Public Schools

years after it was revealed there were racial disparities in rochester public schools... the school board is continuing to address the issue. and tonight is a big night. the board will get an update on disipline data, numbers released over 4 years ago, showed students of color were being displined at higher rates than white students. the board is also deciding if it should reinstate the community focus team... the group of parents and some staff that looks to improve racial equity in the district. live kimt news s'3 annalisa joins us live with the the first change from the community focus team: they are changing its name to the rá pás racial equity advisory team" along with it's new name is a new way to bring racial equality to the district, if reinstated by the board tonight. kamau wilkins is on the team and has been with it since it was created four years ago. this last year, the group á which is made up of about 35 people right now, focused on how it would run and work to bring change. if reinstated, it plans to hold regular meetings, get student participation, and up its community engagement. wilkins says it's the team's responsibility to have dialogue with district staff, but to first and foremost give voice to it's one thing to ask people to come to our meetings and say hey we're here... it's a completely different thing to say we're doing due diligence to make sure we're connecting with the right people in the community who haven't had that voice. the team is made up mostly of community members but also has some school staff. it is free to join... and if reinstated, does not( cost the district any money. but the group does have access to resources upon request... so if it needed money or a space for a guest speaker for example, the district would be able to help with that. the team does have to apply to be reinstated every school year. the rochester public school board meeting is at 5á30 at the edison administration building.