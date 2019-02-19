Speech to Text for Random Acts of Kindness Week in Rochester

happening today... free haircuts for low income families in rochester. it's all part of random acts of kindess week.. started by caring acts of kindness everywhere founder á danielle teal. the week aims to bring happiness to the community kicked off on monday with free coffee. and today's event offers free haircuts for low income or homeless families. while haircuts may not seem like a big deal, teal says they getting a haircut is a luxury. and when you're not able to afford it it's a big deal to get it for free, and feel good, and feel rejuvenated. free haircuts are happening from 3á30 to 5á 30 on 19th street northwest, near lourdes high school. a reminder... it is only for low income families who get free