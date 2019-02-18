Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights and scores from Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some hoops. kimt news 3 sports' zach gilleland joins us and zach, it was a fun one at mayo. it was a battle toward the top of the big nine conference. the austin packers looked to avenge an earlier season loss to the mayo spartans. the madsen brothers, gabe and mason leading mayo into battle against the austin packers. spartans strike first, gabe madsen from deep and he drills it, green and gold get out to an early lead. and then who else would it be? his brother of course, mason knocks down the triple as mayo came to play early on. the packers though, they can shoot. dongrin deng from the baseline it's nothing but net as austin fires back. gabe madsen in the double team, throws a pass, it's intercepted by medi obang who's gonna take it all the way to the house for the layup as austin is battling back. madsen deep pass the alley oop to calvin dixon, the senior showing the ups. but then theres the smother packer defense and at the other end the lob up for the layup. austin john marshall hosting faribault, what's the best way to score for the rockets? lob it to matthew hurt, the six eight senior towers over the defense for the layup. but then the falcons grab a couple of baskets, trey krannich with the baseline three pointer. then it's his teammate joe palmer who drives through the defense, look at that through four defenders for the hard fought bucket. but here comes jm, simon werven driving to the basket and then the lob to hurt who finishes it in the paint, it's just too easy for him. hurt went for 26 points and 10 rebounds as the rockets run away with this one 64 to 33 is the final. let's send things to north iowa where kabob gillock has some playoff action. studio 3 hey thanks zach á we start tonight with the boys basketball substates in clear lake. and there's wrestling state champ á eric faught á with the team's third place trophy. we start in the first quarter á the pass over to drew enke who drains the trifecta. and the lions liking the perimeter á carson tayábee with another three. hey look what i found á kody kearns takes advantage of the turnover and pushes it up the floor to jack barragy for the finish. lastly á kearns gets the contested look to fall. clear lake takes down hamptoná dumont á 67 to 22./// the lions get the winner of this game á algona and waverlyáshell rock. third quarter á wyatt wegner with the pass down the floor to jason cecil who crosses over hard and pulls up for the midá range jay. on the other end á kurby vowels likes the open corner three á swish. then the bulldogs find skyler groen á the basket and the foul and the bulldogs are feeling it. josh halverson sinks another three for the goáhawks who lose this one 66 to 53. and here are some more boys basketball scores from tonight's substates. mason city defeats marshalltown 63 to 54. and charles city woins over iowa falls 72 to 64. and the west hancock girls basketball has punched its ticket to he state tournament next week. the eagles defeated kinsleyápierson in tonight's championship á 76 to 44. in studio three á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three sports. tonight: