Speech to Text for Sending cookies overseas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight girl scouts are making a difference in the hearts and taste buds of american heroes.. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spent the afternoon with them, brooke? kaite, george, today our local girl scouts in rochester spent their day at the váfáw selling the always loved girl scout cookies.... but this time á some of the treats are going to our soldiers over seas. xxx "oh! everybody loves thin mints!" these girl scouts are working towards their 'support your troops' patches. "seeing if they would like to donate over seas to the military." but for addy, it's personal. "my dad was in the military and when he got the cookies, it made him happy so i just got the idea that if there were more cookies that we could donate others could get happy." "when i was in iraq with 3rd infantry division i was in city kind of a front line man and i opened up a care package and there was a box of thin mints and then before i blinked the box was gone because i ate it." addy thinks thin mints and tag alongs are the least she can offer to those risking their lives. "they are fighting for us to be safe and so we want to have a way to say thank you so... cookies are probably good." and she's making her father proud along the way. "it feels like its coming full circle her first year when she was a daisy scout, i told her about me getting cookies when i was over seas and how important it was for soldiers when we got cookies how much it meant to us and that really motivated her." and sharing cookies with our service personnel has a payoff right here. "it makes me feel happy!" all of the cookies that were purchased today will be sent to the girl scout corporation and then they'll ship out the care packages.. /// thank you brooke, now i want tag alongs.. girl scout cookie season ends in april á so be sure and get them while you can../// it's all about supporting young people with interests in agricultural fields... this week is national future farmers of america á or fá fáa á week. hayfield high school is celebrating with a variety of events and fun dressáup days. and today á students are getting ready for a pancake breakfast on thursday. lauren louks (lauwks) and noah klocke (clockáee) are excited to show what fáfá a is about... they're both seniors á and think the skills and opportunities fáfáa gives them will keep serving them beyond i think it will help me grow as a person and maybe in the future if im looking for internships, just having those connections so i can contact different people the pancake feed is from 7 to 11 on thursday at the school. on top of celebrating young farmers á funds from the feed will benefit the klennert family... hayfield teacher michele klennert is fighting spinal cancer.//// police have a warning