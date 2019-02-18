Speech to Text for Flags on fire hydrants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/// as more snow is expected to fall in our area... another friendly á but important reminder áá from first responders... clear off your fire hydrants! and now... rochester public utilities is doing their part to help á too. rápáu is offering to attach flags to the top of hydrants on your property to make them easier for firefighters to find. the rochester fire department says while they do have a rough idea of where the hydrants are á every second in an emergency situation counts... so saving time trying to search for a hydrant is crucialáand so is making sure snow is cleared within a 3 foot radius of the "digging it out doesn't just mean finding the top of it, we have to dig it down far enough so that we can not only get a hose hooked in to the main port but then also safely be able to open it and flush the hydrant." ráfád is also asking residents in rural areas to make sure their house numbers or fire numbers are clear of snow too á so they can