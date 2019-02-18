Speech to Text for Continuing coverage: Talking about homelessness

only and in this bitter cold á snowy climate á it's hard to imagine going without a roof over your head. but that's the harsh reality for many. it's also one of newlyáminted mayor kim norton's biggest goals for the city of rochester. continuing coverage we have continuing coverage for you tonight... kimt news 3 brought you to the first working group on homelessness meeting last week... and now kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out just what these efforts mean to the homeless community.xxx she joins us now live á isabella? live katie and george... the salvation army warming center is not opening tonight which means many homeless people will have to resort to using the skyways or finding other places to stay warm tonight. several homeless people tell me this is a problem in rochester and mayor kim norton says she will do anything she can to find a solution. "i really wouldn't wish this on anybody." tonight áá bobby plans on sleeping in the skyway downtown. this brutal winter is taking a toll on him. "i got really sick. pneumonia. it was bad." all he wants is safe shelter when it gets so cold. "we'd actually have a place to go a place to crash our head, a place to sit and visit with each other and not have to be kicked out." when i met with mayor kim norton áá she acknowledged the problem bobby faces. the city, she says, has identified a lot of difficulties in managing its homeless population.. "there weren't enough places for women for instance. there weren't enough places for families. when the shelters opened, how do you know how much room they have. when police or someone in our community runs across someone in our community, where do you send them?" norton is keenly aware that finding adequate shelter for the city's homeless won't happen overnight.. "the bigger issues like providing longáterm housing or having something that goes all day or it has supportive services. those are longerá term problems and those that will take a little bit the task force will meet on wednesday at the rochester public library to find more ways to help the homeless. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. an employee with the salvation army tells kimt the warming center has no plans to open tonight. but they will continue monitoring the temperatures and if they drop any further... they will open their doors. /// as more snow is expected to fall in our area... another friendly á but important reminder áá from first responders... clear off your fire hydrants! and now... rochester public utilities is doing their part to help á too. rápáu is offering to attach flags to the top of hydrants on your property to make them easier for firefighters to find. the rochester fire department says while they do have a rough idea of where the hydrants are á every second in an emergency situation counts... so saving time trying to search for a hydrant is crucialáand so is making sure snow is cleared within a 3 foot radius of the "digging it out doesn't just mean finding the top of it, we have to dig it down far enough so that we can not only get a hose hooked in to the main port but then also safely be able to open it and flush the hydrant." ráfád is also asking residents in rural areas to make sure their house numbers or fire numbers are clear of snow too á so they can find homes in an emergency. /// developing story it's a developing